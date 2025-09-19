ETV Bharat / bharat

2020 Delhi Riots: SC Adjourns Bail Hearing Of Umar Khalid And Others Till Monday

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned till Monday, September 22, the hearing on bail pleas filed by Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Meeran Haider, Gulfisha Fatima, and Shifa Ur Rehman, in the UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots. The pleas came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Aravind Kumar and Justice Manmohan. The bench adjourned the matter till Monday.

On September 12, the Supreme Court adjourned to September 19 bail pleas of all the activists. The matter had then come up before a bench comprising justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria. The bench had then told the counsel, representing the petitioners, that it received the files very late and adjourned the cases to September 19.

The petitioners moved the apex court against an order passed by the Delhi High Court, which rejected their bail in a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) regarding the alleged larger conspiracy in connection with the 2020 north-east Delhi riots.

The Delhi High Court on September 2 denied bail to nine persons, including Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, in the case, saying “conspiratorial” violence under the garb of demonstrations or protests by citizens couldn’t be allowed. The Imam had already moved the apex court against the high court order.

Khalid, Imam and the rest of the accused persons were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the IPC for allegedly being the “masterminds” of the February 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured. The violence erupted during the protests against the CAA and NRC.