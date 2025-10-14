ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Riots Accused Sharjeel Imam Seeks Interim Bail To Contest Bihar Elections

New Delhi: Student activist Sharjeel Imam, an accused in the 2020 Delhi riots case, has moved the Karkardooma Court here seeking a 14-day interim bail to file his nomination and campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar.

The petition mentions that Imam is willing to contest as an independent candidate from Bahadurganj in Bihar, and that he is a "political prisoner" and a student activist. It further states that he is not linked to any political party.

"That since the applicant is a political prisoner and a student activist, he is willing to contest elections from his home state, Bihar," the plea said.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai is likely to hear the interim bail plea on Tuesday (October 14).