Delhi Riots Accused Sharjeel Imam Seeks Interim Bail To Contest Bihar Elections
"That since the applicant is a political prisoner and a student activist, he's willing to contest elections from his home state, Bihar," the plea said.
Published : October 14, 2025 at 7:35 AM IST
New Delhi: Student activist Sharjeel Imam, an accused in the 2020 Delhi riots case, has moved the Karkardooma Court here seeking a 14-day interim bail to file his nomination and campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar.
The petition mentions that Imam is willing to contest as an independent candidate from Bahadurganj in Bihar, and that he is a "political prisoner" and a student activist. It further states that he is not linked to any political party.
Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai is likely to hear the interim bail plea on Tuesday (October 14).
In the petition, Imam has sought interim bail from October 15 to October 29 so that he can take part in the poll campaign and file nomination. "There is no one to take care of and make arrangements for his nomination and campaign for the elections, except his younger brother, who is also currently looking after his ailing mother and providing for his family," the plea said.
Further, it mentioned that in September 2024, the Patiala House district court here had granted interim bail to Engineer Abdul Rashid for him to campaign in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.
Sharjeel Imam and several others were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the IPC for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured. The violence erupted during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Imam was arrested in the case on August 25, 2020.
Delhi Police, in its chargesheet, said that Imam tried to turn protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act into a nationwide movement. It said Imam, as part of the conspiracy, gave speeches that spread hatred and incited violence against the central government, which the police said contributed to the violence in Delhi.
