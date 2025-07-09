Delhi Riots 2020: HC Reserves Order On Bail Pleas Of Accused Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Other

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its order on the bail petitions of activists Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid and other accused in the controversy behind the Delhi riots in February 2020.

A bench headed by Justice Naveen Chawla reserved the verdict after hearing the arguments on bail pleas of both sides.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing Delhi Police, said that if the accused do anything against the country, then the best place for them is jail. Mehta said the riots in Delhi were pre-planned and the manner in which those were planned does not give anyone the right to bail. This is not an ordinary crime but a case where riots were plotted well in advance with a sinister motive.

Mehta said that the accused wanted to defame the country at the global level and so they chose a special day for the riots. Mehta referred to Sharjeel Imam's speech in which Assam was mentioned on the basis of religion. The phone numbers of Umar Khalid and the other accused were obtained through fake documents.

Earlier, Umar Khalid, one of the accused told the high court that merely being a member of a WhatsApp group is not proof of involvement in any crime. Trideep Paes, representing Khalid, had said the WhatsApp group chat presented as evidence by Delhi Police prove Khalid was a part of three WhatsApp groups but he hardly sent any message in any group. Just being a part of a WhatsApp group is not a sign of any crime, the lawyer said, adding that Khalid had only shared the location of the protest site when someone had asked.

The lawyer, representing Meeran Haider, another accused in this case, had said that he had neither participated in any meeting nor was he a part of any chat group where discussion was held on conspiracy to incite violence. He said Haider was a youth leader and a student of Jamia University. He had only participated in the protest organised against the Citizenship Amendment Act and not in plotting to incite riots, he said adding, no weapon was recovered from Haider.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had opposed the bail pleas of ​​the accused saying, delay in trial does not mean a free pass. Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, representing Delhi Police, had said that the reason for the delay in the trial is not prosecution but the accused. Sharma said speedy trial is necessary but keeping someone in jail for a long time cannot be made the basis for granting bail.

In February 2020, at least 53 people were killed and many others were injured in the Delhi riots.