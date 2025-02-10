After Delhi Poll Results, Congress Bargains Hard With RJD For 70 Seats In Bihar 2025 Polls

Patna: In the Delhi assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) benefited from the political conflict between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress. After 27 years, the BJP came to power in Delhi. The role of Congress was significant in the defeat of AAP, which had lost 14 assembly seats due to the split of votes by the Congress.

Congress party is presenting Kejriwal's defeat as an example before its allies. It is telling its allies that ignoring Congress will have the same result as in Haryana and Delhi. Bihar assembly elections are going to be held later this year. Amidst this, Congress's Katihar MP Tariq Anwar asked the top leadership to answer whether they will go for an alliance or whether they will go it alone.

''Congress needs to clarify its political strategy. They have to decide whether they will do coalition politics or go it alone.'' - Tariq Anwar, MP.

Congress and AAP: Actually, AAP could have formed the government in Delhi today if it had an alliance with Congress. The 14 assembly seats of Delhi where the Aam Aadmi Party suffered reverses due to the presence of Congress include Sangam Vihar, Trilokpuri, Jangpura, Timarpur, Rajendra Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Greater Kailash, New Delhi, Chhatarpur, Mehrauli, Madipur, Badli, Kasturba Nagar and Nangloi Jat assembly seats.

In Sangam Vihar, Congress got 15863 votes while AAP lost by just 344 votes. In Trilokpuri, Congress got 6147 votes and AAP lost by 393 votes. In Jangpura, Congress got 7350 votes and AAP lost by 675 votes. In Timarpur, Congress got 7827 votes and AAP lost by 969 votes.

In Rajendra Nagar, Congress got 4015 votes and AAP lost by 1231 votes. In Malviya Nagar, Congress got 6770 votes and AAP lost by 2131 votes. In Greater Kailash, Congress got 6711 votes and AAP lost by 3188 votes. Arvind Kejriwal himself lost in New Delhi, where Congress got 4568 votes and Kejriwal lost by 4089 votes.

In Chhatarpur, Congress got 6601 votes and AAP lost by 6239 votes. In Mehrauli, Congress got 9338 votes and AAP lost by 8218 votes. In Madipur, Congress got 17958 votes and AAP lost by 10899 votes. In Badli, Congress got 41071 votes and AAP lost by 15163 votes.

In Kasturba Nagar, Congress got 27019 votes and AAP lost by 19450 votes. In Nangloi Jat, Congress got 32028 votes and AAP lost by 26251 votes. If Congress and AAP had contested the elections together, there would have been a difference in the results.

Bihar Assembly Elections: Bihar Assembly elections are to be held this year. Congress has already started demanding seats. In a way, Congress has started pressure politics with RJD. In the 2020 elections, Congress contested 70 seats under the Mahagathbandhan, and now it is claiming to contest the elections under the same formula.

In the 2020 Bihar assembly elections, the seats were divided in the Mahagathbandhan, in which RJD got 144 seats, Congress 70, CPI 4 seats, CPM 6 seats and CPI (ML) 19 seats. Congress had fielded candidates from various sections out of these 70 seats, including Dalits, backwards, extremely backward, minorities and women.

India alliance: After the Delhi elections, Congress says that the seats should be distributed according to the 2020 formula. Both RJD and Congress are important partners in the alliance, and this alliance has to fight unitedly to defeat the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections.

''In Delhi also, Aam Aadmi Party decided to contest the elections alone, this result was bound to come. All the political parties which call themselves secular parties and consider themselves a part of India Alliance, those parties should realize that allies should be treated with respect. This also applies to Congress.'' - Premchand Mishra, former Legislative Councilor, Congress.

Relations between Congress and RJD: After the Delhi elections, questions were raised on the relations between Congress and RJD, but now both parties are in favour of contesting elections together in Bihar. After Rahul Gandhi's meeting with Lalu Prasad in January, coordination between the two parties has increased.

"A political party will be given seats according to its ground reality. The party's top leadership will decide on seat sharing in the party. But the main objective of these people is to make Tejashwi Yadav the Chief Minister of Bihar in 2025." - Bhai Virendra, MLA, RJD.

Prediction of Mahagathbandhan: Experts believe that if RJD and Congress do not fight elections unitedly in Bihar, it will be difficult to defeat the BJP. There is a need for coordination of seats within the alliance, and the role of Congress is important in this.

"Congress and Aam Aadmi Party have been the main allies of India Alliance in Delhi and Haryana. If both political parties fight among themselves, the BJP will definitely benefit. This is what was seen in the Delhi Assembly elections." - Sunil Pandey, senior journalist.

Unity of Mahagathbandhan: Premchand Mishra said that Mahagathbandhan needs to fight the elections unitedly. RJD and Congress will have to coordinate seats together so that a strong candidate can be fielded in the elections. ''Those who consider Congress to be weak are not politically mature. When someone joins an alliance, they do not join to consider each other weak but to support each other. A secular alliance cannot run in the country without the support of the Congress party.'' - Premchand Mishra, Congress.

Big challenge for Grand Alliance: The NDA alliance is completely united in Bihar. The NDA under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar has started preparing with full strength. The way the NDA is preparing, Tejashwi Yadav or other constituents of the Grand Alliance will have to start preparing from now to fight the elections.

"If the Mahagathbandhan has to fight strongly in the upcoming assembly elections, then Congress and RJD should sit together and coordinate the seats as to who will contest on how many seats." - Sunil Pandey, senior journalist.