Delhi Restaurant Owner 'Apologises' After Allegedly Denying Entry To Couple In Indian Attire, Govt Orders Probe

New Delhi: A restaurant near Madhuban Chowk in Delhi's Pitampura has come under fire after allegedly denying entry to a couple just because they were "dressed in Indian attire".

The incident triggered massive outrage on social media after the complainant shared a video claiming she was refused entry because of her attire. The woman, who had been to the restaurant with her husband, alleged that she was told only those in Western attire were allowed inside.

In the video, she is seen standing outside the restaurant and alleging that she was denied entry for wearing a traditional salwar suit, while others in Western clothing were being let in. "Citizens wearing Indian attire represent our identity and culture. No one should be discriminated against for that," said a local woman, coming out in support of the complainant.

After the video went viral, it caught the attention of Delhi's Culture and Art Minister Kapil Mishra, who tagged Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in a tweet. Mishra stated, "A video has surfaced showing there's a ban on Indian attire at a restaurant. If it's true, it is completely unacceptable."

CM Rekha Gupta took immediate cognisance of the incident and directed officials to investigate and take swift action. Following this, Delhi Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also condemned the incident, calling it a shameful act.

"What happened in Pitampura is unacceptable and I strongly condemn it. Such behaviour towards Indian clothing can only come from those who do not understand Indian values. It reminds one of colonial attitudes. The government promotes Indian attire and culture, and action will be taken against such behaviour," said Sirsa.

He further added that simply apologising does not resolve a legal issue. "Even if the manager has apologised, law will take its own course. What happened in the capital is not acceptable," he said.

However, the restaurant owner Neeraj Aggarwal and general manager Ajay Rana have refuted the allegations. They claimed the woman was not refused entry due to her clothing, but because the restaurant was overcrowded and she had no reservation.

According to the management, when the woman arrived, some guests with prior reservations were being let in ahead of her, which caused confusion and frustration. They said the woman left the premises but returned after about an hour and a half, and then started recording the video at the restaurant's entrance.

They also claimed that the women who were entering at that time were dressed in party wear, and that the complainant misunderstood the situation.

Even when Delhi government officials visited the restaurant for an inquiry, the restaurant owner maintained that there is no dress code and said they welcome all guests, including those in Indian attire.

Amid the public backlash, the concerned restaurant has now offered a special discount for women wearing Indian clothes on Raksha Bandhan, saying they respect Indian culture and traditions. The management emphasised that they have no written rules restricting entry based on attire.

Later, minister Kapil Mishra posted another update on social media, stating that the restaurant has apologised and now agreed to not impose any dress-based restrictions and welcome guests in Indian attire.

Meanwhile, CM Gupta clarified that the government is serious about the issue and officials have been directed to conduct a thorough investigation and take necessary action.