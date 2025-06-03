ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Residents Losing 11.9 Years To Air Pollution, Warns Environmentalist

New Delhi: Environmental activist BS Vohra on Tuesday asserted that a sustained and long-term strategy is essential for tackling air pollution in the national capital. He said that the people of Delhi are aware and have a clear understanding of the gravity of the situation, adding they are prepared to contribute in every possible way.

The environmental activist's remarks came days after the Commission for Air Quality Management stated that May witnessed the best average Air Quality Index (AQI) since 2018, except for the lockdowns and restrictive Covid years 2020 and 2021.

The average AQI of Delhi from January to May had also witnessed a significant improvement, recording an average value of 214 this year as compared to 231 in 2024, 213 in 2023, 238 in 2022 and 235 in 2021, as per the Commission for Air Quality Management.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Vohra, while pointing out air pollution in the national capital, said, "Delhi is the most polluted capital city in the world. The residents are losing an average of nearly 11.9 years of their lives, alongside serious health implications, including severe lung damage."

Referring to Commission for Air Quality Management's recent remarks, the environmental activist said, "Despite the figures shared by the Commission for Air Quality Management, which may attempt to reassure the public, it’s hard to ignore the fact that for the first time, Delhi's Air Quality Index reached 500 in May—something typically associated with winter smog levels."

"While it's encouraging to hear about improvements in the city’s air quality and the efforts by agencies concerned, we should remain cautiously optimistic. Any short-term progress could be largely attributed to favourable meteorological conditions, which tend to be temporary. A sustained and long-term strategy is essential before drawing any meaningful conclusions," he said.