Delhi’s Resident Doctors' Association Call Off Strike

New Delhi: The Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) from different hospitals across the national capital on Thursday decided to call off the 11-day-long strike following the intervention of the Supreme Court over the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital case. The RDA’s of Ram Manohar Lohia (RML), AIIMS, as well as Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) Doctors Association while calling off their strike demanding a central protection act said that the associations will continue to support ongoing efforts to improve the safety and rights of the residents.

“FAIMA has decided to call off the strike following positive directions from the Chief Justice of India. We welcome the acceptance of our prayers for interim protections & the necessary steps to enhance security in hospitals. United, we will continue to fight legally,” the FAIMA said in a statement.

Announcing their decision to resume duties, the RML Resident Doctors Association said that given the development concerning our demands, and our concerns being addressed by the Hon’ble SC, we hereby declare the strike to be withheld.

“Consensus was achieved on the decision to withhold strike until such time when we feel that injustice is being done in the RG Kar case and there is no fast-tracked resolution of the matter by CBI/Supreme Court. We will continue our agitation in support of the RG Kar residents and solidarity with the doctors all across the country until resolution but without disrupting medical services in the hospital,” the resident doctors association of RML said in a letter to the medical superintendent.

It further appealed to the hospital administration not to record any absences of doctors and cut their salaries for their participation in the strike. “Considering the unprecedented nature of our cause, we request that no absence be recorded, nor any salaries deducted, for the duration of the strike,” the Doctors Association of RML said.

Similarly, while withdrawing their strike, the resident doctors association from AIIMS said that the decision comes in response to the appeal and direction of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to the Supreme Court for taking cognizance of the RG Kar Medical College incident and addressing the broader issues of safety and security for healthcare workers across the country. We also commend the formation of the national task force to ensure that these concerns are addressed promptly and effectively,” the AIIMS RDA said. It also appealed to the authorities to strictly adhere to the directives issued by the Supreme Court.

Read More