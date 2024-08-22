ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi’s Resident Doctors' Association Call Off Strike

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 22, 2024, 10:13 PM IST

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 10:56 PM IST

The Resident Doctors' Association from different hospitals in the national capital were on strike protesting against the rape and brutal murder of a postgraduate medical student of Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College & Hospital decided to call off the stir following the directive from the Chief Justice of India.

Delhi’s Resident Doctors Association Call Off Their Strike
RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: The Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) from different hospitals across the national capital on Thursday decided to call off the 11-day-long strike following the intervention of the Supreme Court over the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital case. The RDA’s of Ram Manohar Lohia (RML), AIIMS, as well as Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) Doctors Association while calling off their strike demanding a central protection act said that the associations will continue to support ongoing efforts to improve the safety and rights of the residents.

“FAIMA has decided to call off the strike following positive directions from the Chief Justice of India. We welcome the acceptance of our prayers for interim protections & the necessary steps to enhance security in hospitals. United, we will continue to fight legally,” the FAIMA said in a statement.

Announcing their decision to resume duties, the RML Resident Doctors Association said that given the development concerning our demands, and our concerns being addressed by the Hon’ble SC, we hereby declare the strike to be withheld.

“Consensus was achieved on the decision to withhold strike until such time when we feel that injustice is being done in the RG Kar case and there is no fast-tracked resolution of the matter by CBI/Supreme Court. We will continue our agitation in support of the RG Kar residents and solidarity with the doctors all across the country until resolution but without disrupting medical services in the hospital,” the resident doctors association of RML said in a letter to the medical superintendent.

It further appealed to the hospital administration not to record any absences of doctors and cut their salaries for their participation in the strike. “Considering the unprecedented nature of our cause, we request that no absence be recorded, nor any salaries deducted, for the duration of the strike,” the Doctors Association of RML said.

Similarly, while withdrawing their strike, the resident doctors association from AIIMS said that the decision comes in response to the appeal and direction of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to the Supreme Court for taking cognizance of the RG Kar Medical College incident and addressing the broader issues of safety and security for healthcare workers across the country. We also commend the formation of the national task force to ensure that these concerns are addressed promptly and effectively,” the AIIMS RDA said. It also appealed to the authorities to strictly adhere to the directives issued by the Supreme Court.

Read More

  1. Doctor-Rape-Murder-Case: Scuffle Breaks Out Between Kolkata Police And BJP Workers Amid Protest March
  2. Kolkata Doctor Case: Major Reshuffle In RG Kar Hospital; New Principal Among Top Officials Shunted Out
  3. Tribal Woman Gang-Raped In Chhattisgarh, 6 Held

New Delhi: The Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) from different hospitals across the national capital on Thursday decided to call off the 11-day-long strike following the intervention of the Supreme Court over the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital case. The RDA’s of Ram Manohar Lohia (RML), AIIMS, as well as Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) Doctors Association while calling off their strike demanding a central protection act said that the associations will continue to support ongoing efforts to improve the safety and rights of the residents.

“FAIMA has decided to call off the strike following positive directions from the Chief Justice of India. We welcome the acceptance of our prayers for interim protections & the necessary steps to enhance security in hospitals. United, we will continue to fight legally,” the FAIMA said in a statement.

Announcing their decision to resume duties, the RML Resident Doctors Association said that given the development concerning our demands, and our concerns being addressed by the Hon’ble SC, we hereby declare the strike to be withheld.

“Consensus was achieved on the decision to withhold strike until such time when we feel that injustice is being done in the RG Kar case and there is no fast-tracked resolution of the matter by CBI/Supreme Court. We will continue our agitation in support of the RG Kar residents and solidarity with the doctors all across the country until resolution but without disrupting medical services in the hospital,” the resident doctors association of RML said in a letter to the medical superintendent.

It further appealed to the hospital administration not to record any absences of doctors and cut their salaries for their participation in the strike. “Considering the unprecedented nature of our cause, we request that no absence be recorded, nor any salaries deducted, for the duration of the strike,” the Doctors Association of RML said.

Similarly, while withdrawing their strike, the resident doctors association from AIIMS said that the decision comes in response to the appeal and direction of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to the Supreme Court for taking cognizance of the RG Kar Medical College incident and addressing the broader issues of safety and security for healthcare workers across the country. We also commend the formation of the national task force to ensure that these concerns are addressed promptly and effectively,” the AIIMS RDA said. It also appealed to the authorities to strictly adhere to the directives issued by the Supreme Court.

Read More

  1. Doctor-Rape-Murder-Case: Scuffle Breaks Out Between Kolkata Police And BJP Workers Amid Protest March
  2. Kolkata Doctor Case: Major Reshuffle In RG Kar Hospital; New Principal Among Top Officials Shunted Out
  3. Tribal Woman Gang-Raped In Chhattisgarh, 6 Held
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 10:56 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI RESIDENT DOCTORSSTRIKESTRIKE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis: Memorials Honouring India's Bangladesh Liberation War At Risk

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.