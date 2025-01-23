ETV Bharat / bharat

Republic Day Parade: Late Ratan Tata Highlight Of Jharkhand's Tableau In Delhi

Ranchi: Every year, the tableaux at Republic Day parade in New Delhi feature unique themes, one outperforming the other in terms of presentation. This R-Day, Jharkhand prepares to showcase a glimpse of late Ratan Tata in its tableau, as a mark of tribute to the renowned industrialist who is considered one of the architects of steel city Jamshedpur.

At the 76th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path in the national capital on January 26, Jharkhand will be among 16 states and union territories to showcase their tableaux, each highlighting India’s diverse strengths and its constantly-evolving cultural inclusiveness marching into a glorious future.

The Jharkhand team has completed the preparations for the grand celebrations.

"This time, the tableau will feature late Ratan Tata, who started the industry in Jamshedpur. Industrialization has flourished because of him. Along with that, we will be showcasing how women in the region generate employment through their work. We have also focused on education, highlighting the growth of modern education in the area," said a member of the contingent.

The tableau will highlight the state’s vibrant culture, traditional dances, and the growing empowerment of women through education, she added.