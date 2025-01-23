Republic Day Parade: Late Ratan Tata Highlight Of Jharkhand's Tableau In Delhi

Ranchi: Every year, the tableaux at Republic Day parade in New Delhi feature unique themes, one outperforming the other in terms of presentation. This R-Day, Jharkhand prepares to showcase a glimpse of late Ratan Tata in its tableau, as a mark of tribute to the renowned industrialist who is considered one of the architects of steel city Jamshedpur.
At the 76th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path in the national capital on January 26, Jharkhand will be among 16 states and union territories to showcase their tableaux, each highlighting India’s diverse strengths and its constantly-evolving cultural inclusiveness marching into a glorious future.
The Jharkhand team has completed the preparations for the grand celebrations.
"This time, the tableau will feature late Ratan Tata, who started the industry in Jamshedpur. Industrialization has flourished because of him. Along with that, we will be showcasing how women in the region generate employment through their work. We have also focused on education, highlighting the growth of modern education in the area," said a member of the contingent.
The tableau will highlight the state’s vibrant culture, traditional dances, and the growing empowerment of women through education, she added.
Late Ratan Tata’s contributions are considered significant towards shaping Jharkhand. Named after Tata Group’s founding father Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, it was the timeless vision of Late Ratan Tata that propelled Jamshedpur’s growth and put it on the global map.
The Piper Girls Of Jharkhand
For Jharkhand, the R-Day event in Delhi will be more special this year as a team of girl students from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in the East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand has been given an opportunity to give a live band performance at the parade. The piper girls will perform on the rostrum of Kartavya Path. The students had reportedly been trying to achieve this feat since 2015, and finally their efforts yielded results after ten long years.
Notably, last year, the Jharkhand tableau celebrated the state’s renowned tassar silk, while the 2023 tableau featured the famed Baba Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar.