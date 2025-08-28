Delhi Relaunches 'U-Special' Bus Service For Students: Everything To Know

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Transport Minister Pankaj Singh on Thursday flagged off 100 new buses, including 50 revamped ‘U Special’ buses for Delhi University students.

Speaking on the occasion, Gupta said the ‘University Special' bus service has been relaunched for the safety and comfort of students, as it will be a dedicated mode of transport for them. “This is not just a bus but a moving world of friendship, chit-chat, and laughter. Where we used to sit on the stairs and play antakshari, you will listen to FM today, but the emotions will remain the same,” she said.

“The previous government never cared about these buses. These 'U' Specials will be extremely helpful for college students commuting across the city. Many congratulations to all the students,” CM said.

The service is being reintroduced in a modern form five years after suspension in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and shortage of buses.

According to officials, 20 air-conditioned electric buses, 30 diesel-powered 12-metre-long buses and 20 diesel-powered 9-metre-long small buses will operate on a total of 25 new routes in the first phase. “Their timetable has been fixed, keeping in mind the morning and evening class timings of students. Routes may be modified later as per students' requirements,” they said.

Earlier, CM Gupta had announced the relaunch of the 'U-Special' bus service, once considered a lifeline for college students.

The ‘U-Special’, or University Buses, or Youth Special buses, were introduced in 1971 by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). The services immediately became a lifeline for the Delhi University students and remained so for nearly five decades, carrying students from across the capital to the North and South Campuses before the start of the Delhi Metro.

These buses ran between DU's campuses and neighbourhoods such as Rohini, Janakpuri, Mayur Vihar, and Dwarka, while additional routes served South Campus colleges.