Delhi Records Second-Highest May Rainfall In 124 Years with 77 mm in 24 Hours: IMD

New Delhi: New Delhi had its second-highest single-day rainfall in May since 1901, with 77 mm of rainfall recorded by the Safdarjung observatory from 2:30 am to 8:30 am on Friday morning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The deluge brought much of the city to a halt with wind gusts up to 80 kmph, taking four lives, stranding planes at the airport, and flooding several roadways.

The extreme episode was caused by the rare convergence of moisture-laden winds from both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, as per IMD. "Convergence of moisture and winds over the region, also aided by favourable synoptic conditions in the lower and middle troposphere, led to the heavy rainfall," the weather administration noted. The highest ever May rainfall amount for Delhi was 119.3 mm on May 20, 2021.

The storm was also accompanied by severe wind gusts--80 kmph at Safdarjung, 78 kmph at Pragati Maidan, and 74 kmph at Palam--that uprooted trees and caused some structural damage in areas. The abrupt change in weather led to an abrupt temperature drop.

IMD scientist Dr RK Jenamani noted, “At Lodhi Road, the temperature fell from 28.2°C at 5:15 am to 20.7°C at 5:30 am. Similarly, in Jaffarpur, it dropped from 28.4°C to 19°C.” Before this event, Delhi had recorded only 10.2 mm of rainfall since January 1, making Friday’s rain an outlier against the monthly May average of just 30.7 mm.

The storm early Friday led to over 40 flight diversions, nearly 100 flight delays due to drops in visibility and increasing wind speeds across the capital. Airports and airlines were left trying to manage the mess of air travel as normal, with the Delhi airport releasing a public statement to let passengers know they were working to restore normalcy.

The airport claims, "The usual routine at the airport continues, although a few operational flights were understood to be influenced by the aforementioned weather conditions," thus making clarification on the advisory issued by the India Meteorological Department this morning. IndiGo and Air India were the names of two airlines encouraging people to check real-time updates of airports before proceeding with travel.