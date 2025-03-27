ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Records Hottest Day Of 2025, IMD Issues Heatwave Warning For North India

New Delhi: The National Capital was sweltering in heat as Delhi has recorded its hottest day of the year so far, with the mercury rising to 40.5 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that this temperature is well above normal for this time of the year, raising concerns of an early summer with extreme temperatures for northern India.

IMD data showed that the Ridge observatory in Delhi recorded 40.5 degrees Celsius as the maximum temperature on Wednesday, which is 6.3 degrees above the seasonal normal. The previous high temperature of the year was 37.1 degrees Celsius recorded only a day before on 25 March. Looking back, the temperatures in Delhi have steadily increased for the month of March.

In 2024, the highest temperature recorded for March 2024 was 37.8 degrees Celsius on March 29, and for 2023 it was 34.3 degrees Celsius on March 15. The last time the city experienced such high temperatures for March was 39.1 degrees Celsius on March 29, 2022. For March 26th, humidity has historically been between 19 - 52 percent, and the minimum temperature was noted at 17.7 degrees Celsius, according to IMD.

Heatwave Warning Issued Across North India

With temperatures soaring earlier than usual, the IMD has issued a heatwave warning for Northwest India, predicting a significant rise in the number of heatwave days this summer. Typically, the region records around five to six heatwave days in a season, but this year, experts forecast nearly double that number, ranging between 10 and 12 days.