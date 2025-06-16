Technical Snag Forces Delhi-Ranchi Air India Express Flight To Divert Back To National Capital

New Delhi: An Air India Express flight from Delhi to Ranchi was diverted back to the national capital soon after take off due to a suspected technical issue.
The Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft was scheduled to land at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport at 6:20 pm. After inspection and clearance, the aircraft continued its normal operations, said an Air India spokesperson. "One of our flights returned to Delhi after take off due to a suspected technical issue. Post inspections and clearance, the aircraft continued scheduled operations. We regret the inconvenience," the spokesperson said.
Earlier in the day, an Air India flight, which was supposed to land in Delhi, was diverted back to Hong Kong after the pilot suspected a technical issue mid-air, according to sources. The AI 315 flight, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, had departed from Hong Kong to Delhi. According to the flight tracking site, Flight Radar 24, the Air India flight was supposed to reach Delhi by 12.20 pm.
Sources said that the passengers deboarded safely and the plane is undergoing a safety check. The pilot suspected some technical issue in the flight and, as a precautionary measure, the flight returned to its origin. Passengers have been disembarked and the flight is going through the check.
