Heavy Rains Cause Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Delhi; IMD Predicts More Showers Today

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 29, 2024, 10:37 AM IST

Heavy rains lashed Delhi during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday causing massive waterlogging in several areas of the national capital, which led to traffic snarls today morning. IMD has predicted a cloudy sky with moderate rain or thundershowers during the day today.

A vehicles wades through a severely waterlogged road after heavy rain lash, at Dhaula Kuan in New Delhi.
A vehicles wades through a severely waterlogged road after heavy rain lash, at Dhaula Kuan in New Delhi. (ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi witnessed huge traffic snarls and waterlogging in several parts after rains lashed the national capital since Wednesday evening. The minimum temperature was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The humidity level was 100 per cent at 8.30 am.

Heavy Rains Cause Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Delhi; IMD Predicts More Showers Today (ANI)

The Safdarjung observatory, which provides representative data for the national capital, recorded 77.1 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours up to 8.30 am Thursday. The Lodhi Road observatory recorded 92.2 mm rainfall, Ridge 18.2 mm, Palam 54.5 mm and Ayanagar 62.4 mm, the IMD said.

According to IMD parameters, 2.5-15.5 mm of rain is considered light rainfall, 15.6 mm-64.4 mm moderate, 64.5-115.5 mm heavy, 115.6-204.4 mm very heavy and over 204.5 mm extremely heavy rainfall.

The IMD has forecast cloudy sky with moderate rain or thundershowers during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 32 degrees Celsius. In posts on X, police put out information about waterlogged roads and asked commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

Traffic movement is affected on both the carriageways of GTK Road, from Mukarba Chowk towards Azadpur chowk and vice versa, due to waterlogging near the GTK Depot, the Traffic Police said.

It said traffic is affected on both the carriageways of MB Road, from Khanpur towards Shooting Range T-Point and vice-versa, and on the Rohtak Road's Nangloi to Tikri Border carriageway due to waterlogging.

“Due to waterlogging near GGR/PDR underpass and Ring Road under Dhaula Kuan Flyover, traffic will remain affected on Ring Road, Vande Mataram Marg and NH 48. Kindly plan your journey accordingly," the Traffic Police said.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "satisfactory” category with a reading of 60 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". (Agency inputs)

