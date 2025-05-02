ETV Bharat / bharat

Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Impacts Flight Operations At Delhi Airport

New Delhi: Severe thunderstorms and rain on Friday morning brought much-needed relief to the people in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), including Noida, from the persistent heatwave. At 5:19 a.m., the IMD, in a post on X, said severe thunder lightning, squally winds 70-80 kmph, are likely over Delhi during the next two hours.

Flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi here were impacted on Friday morning due to thunderstorms and gusty winds, officials said. Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which operates the airport, said some flights were affected owing to inclement weather conditions.

"Due to inclement weather conditions and thunderstorms in Delhi, some flights have been impacted at Delhi Airport. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," DIAL said in a post on X at 5.20 am.