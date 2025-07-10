Heavy Downpours Cause Waterlogging And Traffic Snarls In Delhi

New Delhi: Monsoon showers battered Delhi, causing traffic congestion and disrupting normal life, officials said on Thursday.

The national capital experienced one of its heaviest downpours since the monsoon began, starting Wednesday evening and continuing into Thursday morning. Vehicles and pedestrians were seen stuck on inundated roads.

Waterlogging and traffic disruptions were reported from several parts of the city, including Nehru Place, Aurobindo Marg, Kailash Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Siri Fort Road, the Chirag Delhi flyover, Outer Ring Road, G K Marg, Rail Bhawan, Akshardham, Ashram, ITO, Pul Prahladpur, M B Road, M G Road, Old Rohtak Road, Shadipur, Madhuban Chowk and National Highway 8.

Between 5:30 pm and 8:30 pm on Wednesday, the Najafgarh weather station recorded 60 mm of rainfall, followed by Aya Nagar (50.5 mm), Pragati Maidan (37 mm), North Campus (22 mm), Pusa (30 mm), Palam (14.4 mm), IGNOU (11.5 mm), Janakpuri (4 mm), Naraina (6.5 mm) and Lodhi Road (1.5 mm). Meanwhile, the primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded just 1.4 mm of rainfall.

According to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), only one complaint of waterlogging was received at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC). The complaint, related to waterlogging at 4A Harish Chandra Mathur Lane, was marked as "work in progress".

Whereas, around 29 complaints of waterlogging were received at the PWD control room on Wednesday evening. These complaints were from areas like New Friends Colony, the Jhilmil underpass, Loni Gol Chakkar, Durgapuri Chowk, the Wazirabad road and Yamuna Vihar and adjoining areas.

The downpours also disrupted the flight services at the Delhi airport. According to sources, six flights have been diverted from IGI airport, including two to Lucknow and four to Jaipur. These diversions have been done due to bad weather affecting visibility and flight operations. The IndiGo Airlines has issued a travel advisory due to the adverse weather conditions.

"The rain has slowed more than just the skies; roads across Delhi are experiencing heavier-than-usual traffic. If you're heading to the airport, we recommend setting off a bit earlier than usual. Please check your flight status on our app or website before you travel. Our teams are doing their best to keep your journey moving as smoothly as possible and are here to assist you at every step," the airline said in a post on X at 8.14 am on Thursday.

In a war of words following the downpours, the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the BJP's "four-engine" government of failure to stop waterlogging. AAP's Delhi State President Saurabh Bhardwaj shared pictures of waterlogging in Lutyens Delhi on X and took the BJP to task. He said that the road near the official residence of PWD, Water and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Verma, was in a bad condition in one hour of rain. He took a jibe and said that all four engines of the BJP have become junk.