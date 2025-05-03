ETV Bharat / bharat

Unattended Bag Found At Delhi Railway Station, Bomb Squad And Fire Officials Sent To Check

Security has been heightened at the New Delhi Railway Station after an unattended bag was found at its gate on Saturday.

Representational Image (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 3, 2025 at 9:28 AM IST

New Delhi: An unattended bag was found at a gate of New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday and bomb disposal and dog squads were rushed to the site, officials said. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said a fire tender was also sent to the spot. Nothing suspicious has been found so far, they said.

A DFS official said a call was received at 7.55 am regarding an unattended bag lying at gate number 8 of the station, he said. "This raised suspicions, and we rushed a fire tender to the site," the official said.

As of now, nothing suspicious has been found, and a search operation is ongoing, he said, adding that bomb disposal squads and dog squads are present at the site. (With PTI Inputs)

