President Delegates Delhi LG Power To Constitute Any Authority, Statutory Body, Appoint Members To Boards

By ANI

Published : Sep 4, 2024, 9:57 AM IST

Updated : Sep 4, 2024, 10:21 AM IST

President Droupadi Murmu has delegated to the Delhi LG the authority to form and appoint members to statutory bodies and commissions as per law enacted by Parliament. This delegation, specified in a recent notification, could intensify the existing conflict between the Delhi government and LG.

President Droupadi Murmu has delegated to the Delhi LG the authority to form and appoint members to statutory bodies and commissions as per law enacted by Parliament. This delegation, specified in a recent notification, could intensify the existing conflict between the Delhi government and LG.
Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (ANI)

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has delegated the powers to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) to constitute any authority, board, commission or statutory body under any law enacted by the Parliament applicable to the Delhi government.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, the Union Home Ministry said the Delhi LG can also appoint members to such authority, board, commission or statutory bodies.

"In pursuance of clause (1) of article 239 of the Constitution read with section 45D of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 (1 of 1992), the President hereby directs that the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi shall, subject to the control of the President and until further orders, exercise the powers of the President under clause (a) of section 45D of the said Act for constitution of any authority, board, commission or any statutory body by whatever name it may be called, or for appointment of any Government officer or ex officio member to such authority, board, commission or any statutory body," the notification said.

It is likely to cause a fresh showdown between the LG and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government in the union territory. Earlier on Monday, the President sanctioned the constitution of the 23rd Law Commission of India, which will serve from September 1, 2024, to August 31, 2027.

According to the notification issued on Monday, the commission will comprise a full-time Chairperson, four members, and additional ex-officio and part-time members. The commission's role will be to review and recommend legal reforms to improve the Indian legal system.

The notification stated that the sanction of the President is accorded to the constitution of the 23rd Law Commission of India for three years from 1st September 2024 to 31st August 2027 consisting of (i) a full-time Chairperson;(ii) four full-time Members (including Member-Secretary); (iii) Secretary, Department of Legal Affairs as ex officio Member; (iv) Secretary, Legislative Department as ex officio Member; and (v) not more than five part-time Members.

