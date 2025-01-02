ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Pollution Body Collected Over Rs 112 Crore In Compensation: Report In NGT

New Delhi: The Delhi Pollution Control Committee collected over Rs 112 crore in environmental compensation between April 2015 and November 20, 2024, the NGT was recently told.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board environmental compensation (EC) was a policy instrument for the protection of the environment and worked on the "polluter pays" principle. In other words, fine was levied on violators of environmental laws and used for restoration.

The green body had sought details on the EC imposed and its utilisation from the DPCC. In a report dated December 26, the committee said, “DPCC has received Rs 11,208.15 lakh (Rs 112.08 crore) as EC fund from April 2015 till November 20 (2024), and Rs 3,605.66 lakh (Rs 36.05 crore) has been utilised so far.”

Giving a break-up of the utilisation, the report said the highest amount, about Rs 10.11 crore, was spent on information, education and communication activities, followed by an expenditure of Rs 8.77 crore on strengthening monitoring systems, including installation and running continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations and noise monitoring stations.

It further said about Rs 6.79 crore was spent on laboratory strengthening; Rs 5.11 crore on NGT-directed studies; Rs 2.16 crore on research and development activities; Rs 2.03 crore on the hiring of experts and consultants for specific purposes and for paying honorarium besides about Rs 1.05 crore for other scientific and technical purposes.