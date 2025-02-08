ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi: Police Constable Pankaj Sharma Loses Election From New Delhi Seat; Suspended

Police Constable Pankaj Sharma contested from the New Delhi constituency as an independent candidate and lost the election.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 8, 2025, 10:26 PM IST

New Delhi: In the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, Police Constable Pankaj Sharma, who contested as an independent from the New Delhi constituency, has been suspended for disobeying the service rules, sources said.

As per the result declared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday, Pankaj Sharma lost the election from the New Delhi seat, which was won by BJP's Parvesh Verma.

It is learned that it was the first time in the history of Delhi Police that an on-duty policeman contested the election. According to sources, Delhi Police Deputy Commissioner V Hareshwar Swami has suspended Pankaj and ordered a departmental inquiry against him.

It is said that he was suspended for not informing the department regarding contesting the election, which goes against the rules.

Meanwhile, Pankaj said that he had decided to contest the elections to improve the deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital. He further said that after the Republic Day duty, he informed the department about it in written form, which is still pending.

About his plan, Pankaj said that he is not aware of the next move by the department. But he wants to remain associated with public service only.

Sharma joined the Delhi Police in 2003 and worked in the Special Cell for eight years. He lives with his wife, a son, and a daughter in the Laxmi Nagar area of ​​Delhi.

