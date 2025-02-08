ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi: Police Constable Pankaj Sharma Loses Election From New Delhi Seat; Suspended

New Delhi: In the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, Police Constable Pankaj Sharma, who contested as an independent from the New Delhi constituency, has been suspended for disobeying the service rules, sources said.

As per the result declared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday, Pankaj Sharma lost the election from the New Delhi seat, which was won by BJP's Parvesh Verma.

It is learned that it was the first time in the history of Delhi Police that an on-duty policeman contested the election. According to sources, Delhi Police Deputy Commissioner V Hareshwar Swami has suspended Pankaj and ordered a departmental inquiry against him.