Delhi Polls: Kejriwal Announces Rs 10 Lakh Insurance For Auto Drivers

New Delhi: Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced Rs 10 lakh insurance for the city's auto drivers. Kejriwal, who had lunch with the family members of an auto driver in Kondli constituency, also promised Rs 1 lakh as assistance to the auto drivers for the marriage of their daughters.

The former Delhi chief minister said Rs 2,500 would be given twice yearly as uniform allowance to auto drivers. He also assured their children of free coaching and the relaunching of the 'PoochO' app.

The app allows people to access the database developed by the Delhi Integrated Multi-Model Transit System of registered auto drivers' mobile numbers and call them up to book a ride.

The elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly are due in February next year. The AAP pitted against the BJP and the Congress, is working hard to retain power for a third time in a row.