Kejriwal Demands Centre To Include Delhi's Jat Community In Central OBC List

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday accused the BJP-led Centre of not fulfilling its promises to provide reservations to the Jat community in Delhi.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Kejriwal said that in the last 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah repeatedly promised to include the Jat community in the OBC list of the Centre, but it was not fulfilled.

"Jat community is included in the OBC list of the Delhi government, but their name is not in the OBC list of the Centre. The result is that the youth of the Jat community of Delhi do not get the benefit of reservation in Central Government colleges, universities and jobs,” Kejriwal said.

"In 2015, the BJP invited Jat leaders to the Prime Minister's residence and assured them that Delhi's Jat community would be included in the Central OBC list. Union Home Minister Amit Shah promised the same in 2019. However, nothing has been done to fulfil these promises," Kejriwal alleged.

Drawing comparisons, the senior AAP leader questioned why Jat students from Rajasthan benefit from reservations in Delhi University (DU), while Jat students from Delhi are denied the same.

"This is nothing but betrayal. The Centre must include Delhi's Jat community in the OBC list to ensure they receive reservations in Central government institutions, including for jobs and college admissions," the AAP leader said.

Central agencies like the MCD, DDA, and PWD operate extensively in Delhi, and including Jats in the OBC list would open up significant opportunities for them, Kejriwal said, as he vowed to continue the fight until the community's demands are met. The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 5. The results will be out on February 8. (With PTI Inputs)

Read More