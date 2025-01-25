ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Polls: BJP Promises To Clean Yamuna In 3 Years, Welfare Schemes For Gig Workers And Labourers

New Delhi: With less than two weeks left for the Delhi Assembly polls, senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Saturday promised to clean Yamuna in three years, provide complete ownership rights in 1,700 unauthorised colonies, and welfare measures for gig workers and labourers.

Shah slammed AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of "lying" and not fulfilling his promises and asserted that "getting rid of liars and betrayers" is the biggest poll issue in the national capital.

The BJP manifesto also promised free travel of up to Rs 4,000 annually for needy students in Delhi Metro under the National Common Mobility Card scheme.

The Union minister, who released the final part of BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for the February 5 Delhi polls, said people living in 1,700 unauthorised colonies will get full ownership rights of properties, which will pave the way for sale, purchase and construction if the BJP comes to power.