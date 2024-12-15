Delhi Polls: AAP's 4th List Of Candidates A Symbol Of 'Corruption And Misgovernance', Says BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday hit back at the AAP and called its fourth list of candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls a symbol of "corruption and misgovernance". The BJP's outburst came as AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal took a swipe at the saffron outfit for lacking a "CM face" and vision. Earlier in the day, the AAP released its final and fourth list of 38 candidates for the polls due in February next year.

The BJP is yet to declare its candidates for the elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly. Kejriwal in a post on X said the AAP is contesting the elections with full confidence and full preparation. "BJP is missing. They have no CM face, no team, no planning and no vision for Delhi. They have only one slogan, only one policy and only one mission - "Remove Kejriwal". Ask them what they did in five years and they reply, 'Kejriwal ko bahut gaali di'," he charged in the post.

Kejriwal's claim that he has development, vision and a capable team is utterly "ridiculous", said Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.

"It would not be an exaggeration to say that Kejriwal's corrupt vision and teamwork have made Delhi a model of water and air pollution, dilapidated roads and sewers, crumbling transport and dysfunctional health and education systems and the biggest achievements of this teamwork are "Sheesh Mahal" bungalow and liquor scam," he charged.

The people of Delhi have made up their mind to teach the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leader Kejriwal a political lesson in the February 2025 assembly elections, he asserted. "In the last 10 years, Kejriwal's shallow vision and team have turned Delhi into the most polluted capital in the world. The Yamuna River resembles a drain more than a river," Sachdeva charged.

The fourth list of the AAP candidates exposes Kejriwal as a "symbol of corruption and misgovernance" as tainted leaders were rewarded by ticket to fight the elections, he said. When Kejriwal announced the first 32 candidates for the assembly elections, it seemed that he was being cautious and putting the burden of his government's anti-incumbency on the MLAs, said Sachdeva.

However the fourth candidate list clearly reveals that in the first three lists, only those MLAs who could not negotiate with the party were sidelined, he added. Sachdeva also cited a purported viral video of AAP's Janakpuri MLA Rajesh Rishi denied ticket from the Uttam Nagar seat and his replacement Praveen Kumar levelling allegations on one another.