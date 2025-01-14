ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Rally: Water Woes, Failed Promises Dominate Northeast Delhi's Residents' Minds Ahead Of Polls

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan? public meeting, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Many who turned up at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Seelampur rally expressed their dissatisfaction with the civic upkeep in the area, including an erratic water supply, while low-key betraying the nostalgia for the Congress and a desire for "peace".

On Monday, Gandhi held a rally in the northeast Delhi area and harkened back to a time when the city was ruled by Shiela Dikshit. His first rally ahead of the polls in Delhi was held in the area that was rocked by communal violence in 2020 and resulted in more than 50 deaths.

"The Aam Aadmi Party claims that it has been distributing clean water to Delhi residents. But people in this area are forced to purchase water from the market," Babarpur resident Amaan Khan, who also complained of dirty water supply, said.

Hazrat Ali and Mohammad Faizi, who work at the jacket market in Jafrabad, said they took a half-day from work to attend Gandhi's rally. "Although the government is providing free electricity, the quality of water is a major concern for us. Every day we buy water from the market," Faizi said.

On the AAP, he said, "We have given two chances to the party, now we feel that the Congress should be given a chance this time." Faizi said that Abdul Rehman, the Congress candidate from the Seelampur constituency, was "betrayed by the AAP despite being very active in the development area."

A man, clad in a Congress flag kurta, was seen carrying a 'Tiranga' and wearing a garland of bottles containing dirty water around his neck. The rally was thronged by women, who said they expect a "peaceful" time if neither BJP nor AAP comes to power in the city.