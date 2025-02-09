Delhi Poll Results: AAP's Iqbal Gets Highest Victory Margin, BJP's Chandan Kumar Lowest

New Delhi: In the landmark, regime-changing results of Delhi Assembly Elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) received a major setback but one of its candidates won with the highest victory margin. Also, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept these polls in the national capital while one of its candidates secured victory with a wafer thin margin of 344 votes.

In fact, as many as six out of the total 70 winners in Delhi polls got margins less than 2,000 and all of them are from the BJP.

Highest margin winners in Delhi polls. (ETV Bharat)

AAP's candidate Aaley Mohammed Iqbal who won from the Matiala Mahal assembly constituency secured the highest margin of 42,724 votes. Another AAP candidate Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad, who won from Seelampur seat, got the second highest margin of 42,477. The third largest victory margin of 37,816 votes in this election was secured by BJP's Vijender Gupta from Rohini seat.

According to the data of the Election Commission of India, AAP's Prem Chauhan won from Deoli with the fourth highest margin of 36,680 votes while BJP's Ravinder Indraj Singh got the fifth largest victory margin of 31,475 votes in Bawana followed by AAP's Imran Hussain from Ballimaran seat with the sixth highest victory margin of 29,823 votes and BJP's Pawan Sharma with the seventh highest victory margin of 29,740 from Uttam Nagar seat.

Lowest margin winners in Delhi polls. (ETV Bharat)

BJP's biggest victory margin was secured by Vijender Gupta from Rohini and the second biggest margin by Pawan Sharma from Uttam Nagar.

All the six candidates, who won with the lowest victory margins less than 2,000, are from the BJP. They are Chandran Kumar Choudhary from Sangam Vihar 344 votes, Ravi Kant from Trilokpuri 392 votes, Tarvinder Sigh Marwah from Jangpura 675 votes, Surya Prakash Khatri from Timarpur 1168 votes, Umang Bajaj from Rajinder Nagar 1231 and Gajendra Singh Yadav from Mehrauli 1782 votes.

In this election, the BJP has won 48 seats out of 70 followed by AAP with 22 seats while Congress drew a blank.