ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Poll Result Shows People's Trust In PM Modi: Rajasthan CM Sharma

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of Delhi for bringing back BJP to power after a hiatus of 27 years. He described the victory as "the faith of the people of Delhi and the country in PM Modi".

Sharma slammed Congress in the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday, saying the party will draw a zero in the results of the Delhi Assembly election.

"The election results of Delhi show the people have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The people there have expressed faith in the double-engine government. The people of Delhi have understood that if anyone can develop Delhi, then it can only be the double-engine government under the leadership of PM Modi. Now, Delhi will develop rapidly like the way the development is taking place in other states," he said.

"Gratitude to the divine public for the BJP's resounding victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, congratulations to all the winning candidates and all the hardworking workers. This historic victory, dedicated to the realization of the concept of 'Developed India-Developed Delhi', is a seal of the unwavering trust of the people of Delhi in the welfare policies and people-centric schemes of the central government under the leadership of the honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi. #Delhi_ke_dil_mein_Modi," Sharma shared on X.