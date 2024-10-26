Arvind Kejriwal 'Attacked' By BJP Youth Wing Members At Rally

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that former Delhi Chief Minister and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal was attacked by the workers of BJP Yuva Morcha during a rally at Vikaspuri in New Delhi on Thursday.

Terming the allegation baseless, the BJP said Kejriwal didn't do any work for Delhi in his five-year chief ministership and whenever he was confronted by the public on this, he tried to evade the questions.

BJP Yuva Morcha's Delhi State Media Coordinator Shubham Malik said Kejriwal held a roadshow in the Vikaspuri assembly, where he and local MLA Mahendra Yadav were confronted by the public for dirty water, sewer lines and poor roads.

BJP Yuva Morcha State General Secretary Arun Daral and State Vice President Rohit Sehrawat showed black flags to Kejriwal during his padayatra. In a scuffle between the youth members and police, the clothes of some youths were torn and they sustained minor injuries.

BJP's Rohit Sehrawat in torn cloth after the scuffle (ETV Bharat)

Malik said Delhi Chief Minister Atishi was still lying about her garlanding Kejriwal first as no such thing happened. The AAP has always lied and the attack on Kejriwal was not new considering the allegations and counter allegations.

There have been several attacks on the former Delhi Chief Minister before AAP came into being as a political party and after he helmed the Delhi government. But none has been arrested over these and whether such allegations were true never came into light after registration of cases.

Terming the attack a drama, the leader of the opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said the AAP government was trying to create confusion among the people. Due to the declining popularity and failed policies, AAP leaders were now playing the victim card. The so-called attack on Kejriwal was also a well-hatched conspiracy, executed to garner public sympathy. While in power, the AAP government ignored the expectations of the people. But now as the elections were in the offing, they were resorting to drama and false tactics to gain sympathy. The people of Delhi were no longer going to be fooled by these tricks.