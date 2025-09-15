ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Police's Crime Branch Arrests Fugitive Who Escaped Nepal Jail During Violence

New Delhi: Delhi Police’s Crime Branch claimed to have arrested an alleged fugitive convicted of multiple murders after he escaped from a Nepal jail during the recent crisis that followed a social media ban and entered India.

The accused, Arjun, alias Bhim, had fled to Nepal in 2017 after brutally killing his girlfriend in Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar after she refused to marry him, police said. A case was registered at the local police station, and a reward of Rs one lakh was announced for his arrest.

Delhi Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner (DCP), Harsh Indora said that Arjun was also accused of killing the mother of a friend’s girlfriend in Nepal. “Arjun murdered his friend Naushad’s girlfriend’s mother in Nepal because she was getting her daughter married to someone else instead of Naushad,” Indora said.