Delhi Police's Crime Branch Arrests Fugitive Who Escaped Nepal Jail During Violence
A double-murder convict, Arjun alias Bhim, was arrested in Raxaul. This triggered a concern that escaped prisoners from Nepal can threaten security in India.
Published : September 15, 2025 at 9:05 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Police’s Crime Branch claimed to have arrested an alleged fugitive convicted of multiple murders after he escaped from a Nepal jail during the recent crisis that followed a social media ban and entered India.
The accused, Arjun, alias Bhim, had fled to Nepal in 2017 after brutally killing his girlfriend in Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar after she refused to marry him, police said. A case was registered at the local police station, and a reward of Rs one lakh was announced for his arrest.
Delhi Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner (DCP), Harsh Indora said that Arjun was also accused of killing the mother of a friend’s girlfriend in Nepal. “Arjun murdered his friend Naushad’s girlfriend’s mother in Nepal because she was getting her daughter married to someone else instead of Naushad,” Indora said.
Arjun was serving a life sentence in Nepal for the case, but he escaped when violence broke out following the ban on social media. “During the violence in Nepal, many prisoners escaped by breaking the jail. Arjun was also among them. He crossed into India through the Raxaul border in Bihar but was arrested on the information of an informer,” the DCP said.
Indora warned that the escape of prisoners from Nepal poses a serious challenge in India, as many of them have already crossed over. “Prisoners who escaped from Nepal have come to India. They commit crimes in India, too, or will find a hideout somewhere by hiding their identity. How many prisoners have escaped, and what is their criminal record? What is their identity? India's security agencies will have to keep an eye on all this.”
Read More