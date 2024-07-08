Delhi Police Writes to X, Seeks Details of TMC MP Mahua Moitra's 'Deleted' Remark on NCW Chief

New Delhi : The Delhi Police has begun taking action in the case filed against TMC MP from West Bengal Mahua Moitra for making 'indecent' comments against National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma on the social media platform 'X'.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police, acting a day after filing the FIR, sought details of the comments that have been removed from the social media by the TMC MP. Moitra has been booked under Section 79 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with words, gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman.

Mahua Moitra had commented on a video shared on the social media platform 'X' regarding the stampede accident that took place after Bhole Baba's satsang in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. Later, Mahua Moitra removed this comment from the social media site after there was an uproar. Delhi Police has now sought information from 'X' on the matter related to this.

Sources said the details of the post are needed for the investigation. However, the investigators have already collected screenshots of the purported comment made by Moitra. They said that if needed, Moitra will be called for questioning in the coming days. The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation Unit of Delhi Police has been asked to investigate. A senior official had earlier said that the FIR was registered based on a complaint made by the NCW to the Police Commissioner.

Citing the contents of the FIR, the official said, "The Commission is mandated to monitor and investigate matters relating to deprivation of rights of women and to provide protection to women." Adding that the NCW took suo motu cognizance of Moitra's "derogatory remarks", the FIR states, "The derogatory remarks made by Moitra are extremely derogatory and a gross violation of the rights of women to live with dignity."