Bangladeshi Infiltrators: Delhi Police Vet Identity Papers Of Slum Dwellers

New Delhi: After Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's statement on Bangladeshi infiltrators, the Delhi Police vetted the Aadhaar Cards and other identity documents of the slum dwellers in Kalindi Kunj on Wednesday.

The surprise inspection is part of a campaign launched on Saxena's instructions for thoroughly checking for any infiltrators in Delhi and expelling them within two months. Teams of Delhi Police have been making surprise visits to slum areas to check identity papers of the dwellers and warned them of stringent action if their documents are found to be forged. Though police say the campaign is to confirm the identities of people living in slums.

The Kalindi Kunj area has recently witnessed an exponential rise in the number of Bangladeshi intruders which has affected the population balance. The action is being interpreted by many as an important step to maintain security and public order in the national capital.

Delhi BJP says these intruders are spoiling the law and order in the national capital region as the Delhi government is providing them with all facilities, due to which they are not moving anywhere. The Aam Aadmi Party's assistance to these immigrants in illegal settlement has raised serious concerns not only among the citizens of Delhi but the entire country. By giving protection to them, the AAP government is violating the Constitution, compromising national security and endangering the integrity of democracy.

Saxena wrote a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to take action against Bangladeshis living illegally and ordered him to launch a special campaign in all districts to identify illegal intruders and take strict action against them within two months.