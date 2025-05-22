Delhi Police Uncovers ISI Sleeper Cell, Two Agents Arrested

New Delhi: The Delhi Police announced Thursday the successful dismantling of an Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) sleeper cell operating in the national capital, leading to the arrest of two agents of Pakistan, one of whom is a Nepali national.

Police authorities stated that confidential documents related to security forces were seized from Ansarul Mian Ansari, the Nepali suspect. The police operation, spanning from January to March 2025, culminated in the apprehension of both individuals. The Delhi Police have since filed a chargesheet in May, and the two accused are currently held in Tihar Jail.

Investigations revealed that Ansari was captured in Delhi while attempting to flee to Pakistan. Police said that he was operating under the direct instructions of the ISI, tasked with compiling sensitive documents onto a Compact Disc (CD) for transmission to Pakistan.

The second key figure in the case is Akhlaq Azam, a resident of Ranchi, Jharkhand, who assisted Ansari in Delhi. Both individuals maintained consistent communication with a handler based in Pakistan. Azam was taken into custody in March. Following Ansari’s arrest, significant military-related documents were recovered from his possession.

Further police investigation uncovered that Ansari had previously worked as a taxi driver in Qatar, where he first encountered an ISI operative. Subsequently, he was taken to Pakistan for an extensive training period by high-ranking ISI officials before being dispatched to Delhi via Nepal.