Delhi Police Suspend Seven Personnel For I-Day Security Negligence

New Delhi: Seven personnel of the Delhi police have been suspended for negligence on duty in the Red Fort premises for the upcoming 78th Independence Day celebrations.
The action followed their inability to detect two dummy bombs planted by the security agencies.
Raja Banthia, DCP of North Central Delhi, said, "Strong arrangements have been made for the security of the Red Fort, ensuring zero lapses. Our special teams are constantly checking the premises with regular mock drills to eliminate any potential danger ahead of time."
"In the mock drill conducted on Saturday night, dummy terrorists and dummy bombs were placed inside the Red Fort, which the policemen deployed on duty could not detect. After this lapse, all the concerned policemen were put on line duty with immediate effect, and a departmental inquiry has been started against them. "In this way, we are making our security preparations robust," he added.
On Monday, five Bangladeshi citizens were detained for intruding into the Red Fort, and the process of deporting them has started by handing them over to the Bangladeshi Embassy, Banthia said.
"No suspicious activity was revealed during interrogation, and all security agencies have been put on high alert," he added.
The security of the Red Fort has been raised to an unprecedented level for I-Day celebrations, with the deployment of police and paramilitary personnel day and night. The movement of any unauthorised person is strictly prohibited.
Three-layer security has been placed at all major entry points, including IIT Gate, Neta Gate and Iron Gate.
Banthia said security cordon and vigilance will be increased further in the coming days and appealed to all citizens to immediately inform police about any suspicious activity or person to ensure a safe and peaceful event.
