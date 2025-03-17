Shankaracharya Avimukteshwarananda Stopped By Delhi Police From Meeting Parties Over ‘Cow Slaughter’ Ban

New Delhi: Noted spiritual leader Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, who arrived here to seek support from political parties demanding a complete ban on cow slaughter, was allegedly stopped by Delhi Police in the Narela area.

He had announced plans to visit the offices of all parties in the national capital demanding a clear stance from them on cow slaughter. After being stopped, the Shankaracharya released a video, stating that he had been halted in Goga village in outer Delhi.

“The police had parked a truck in the middle of the road, preventing further movement. They informed us that we could not proceed,” he said.

The Shankaracharya said it was unfortunate that people were being prevented from speaking about Gau Mata (mother cow) in the country. “If the police had allowed them to sit in Ramlila Maidan for the protest, the campaign on March 17 would have been cancelled,” he said and lamented over the police action against the devotees.

He said that he had sought permission from the Delhi Police to hold a protest for cow protection at Ramlila Maidan, but the administration refused to grant permission. As a result, Shankaracharya had planned to begin his campaign from Ajoy Bhawan, which houses the Communist Party of India (CPI)’s office in ITO, Delhi, at 11 am on Monday.

He planned to visit the offices of several political parties in Delhi, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), Trinamool Congress (TMC), and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), to present an MoU on cow protection.

Later, at 4:30 pm, he was scheduled to hold a press conference at the Constitution Club of India to share what the political parties had said after listening to him and to declare his future strategy.

However, as he was stopped in Narela, Delhi, Shankaracharya was unable to reach ITO, nor was he allowed to proceed with his visits to the offices of other parties.