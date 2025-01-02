Delhi Police Seize Heroin Worth Rs 2.5 Crore, Arrest One

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a man for with 402 grams of heroin worth around Rs 2.5 crore, officials said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Sheikh Shahnawaz (23), they said.

"Our team received an information about Shahnawaz that he is a drug supplier. A team was formed and a raid was conducted in Jahangirpuri area of outer north Delhi," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Nidhin Valsan said.

DCP said that Shahnawaz was caught carrying a bag which was found to be containing 402 grams of heroin. An FIR was registered and a further investigation was taken up by the team of Narela Industrial Area Police Station.

Shahnawaz is a habitual offender with over a dozen criminal cases to his name including charges of robbery, theft and violations of the Arms Act.