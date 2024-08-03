ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Police Reviews Security Near Israel Embassy After Intelligence Alert

By PTI

Published : 23 hours ago

Delhi Police responded to recent intelligence alerts by bolstering security around the Israeli Embassy and Chabad House in the capital. This follows the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, prompting a review and enhancement of security measures, including increased personnel and surveillance.

Representative Image (ANI)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has reviewed the security of the Israeli Embassy and Chabad House following alerts from the intelligence agencies in the wake of the killing of a Hamas leader in Tehran. On July 31, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and his bodyguard were killed in an airstrike that hit a residence Haniyeh uses in Tehran.

According to sources, senior officers of the force have held a meeting to plan a massive security net around the two Israeli buildings in the national capital. A senior officer said that multi-layered security has already been put in place with several CCTV cameras installed around both structures.

More personnel may be deployed if required, the officer said. On Thursday, the Delhi Police had to issue a clarification after an "explosions" hoax in a post on X. Police said it was a fake alert. The post was also deleted later.

In the past three years, two low-intensity blasts have taken place near the Israeli Embassy in the national capital. No one was injured in both attacks. Security around the Israeli embassy was upped after a war between Israel and Hamas broke out last year.

