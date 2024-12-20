ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Police Reunites 311 Missing People With Their Families

Among the 311 individuals, 118 minor girls, 86 minor boys, and 107 adults were included who were rescued and reunited with their families.

Delhi Police Reunites 311 Missing People With Their Families
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

New Delhi: Delhi Police has reunited 311 missing people, including children with their families under its operation 'Milap' since January 2024, an official said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said that 311 individuals, including 118 minor girls, 86 minor boys, and 107 adults, were rescued.

Among the rescued people, 183 were from Shahdara while 128 were traced to other districts of Delhi and across India, the officer said. He said that 274 people were rescued from Delhi, followed by 20 people in Uttar Pradesh 20 and four from Bihar.

A 14-year-old boy, who was missing for the last eight years was found in Lucknow and a 16-year-old girl missing since 2018 was rescued from Telangana. Both were reunited with their families, the DCP said.

New Delhi: Delhi Police has reunited 311 missing people, including children with their families under its operation 'Milap' since January 2024, an official said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said that 311 individuals, including 118 minor girls, 86 minor boys, and 107 adults, were rescued.

Among the rescued people, 183 were from Shahdara while 128 were traced to other districts of Delhi and across India, the officer said. He said that 274 people were rescued from Delhi, followed by 20 people in Uttar Pradesh 20 and four from Bihar.

A 14-year-old boy, who was missing for the last eight years was found in Lucknow and a 16-year-old girl missing since 2018 was rescued from Telangana. Both were reunited with their families, the DCP said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MILAPMISSING PEOPLE REUNITES WITH FAMDELHI MISSING REUINION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sharmila Tagore Interview: 'Portrayal of Women Got Much Better Than Our Times; We Played Only Weepy Roles'

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.