Delhi Police Registers Case In Large-Scale Visa Fraud Racket After US Embassy’s Complaint

New Delhi: Delhi Police has registered a case against more than 30 people operating from Punjab, Haryana, and other states into a large-scale visa fraud racket after a complaint by the US Embassy in New Delhi’s Chanakyapuri area, an official said on Thursday.

According to the FIR registered following the complaint on February 27, the fraudulent activities took place between May and August 2024, where the embassy highlighted 21 alleged instances of conspiracy between agents and applicants to cheat the US government.

This case comes at a time when the US government under President Donald Trump has been cracking down on visa fraud and unlawful immigration.

The US Embassy named 31 accused, including visa agents and applicants, who were allegedly involved in forging documents such as bank statements, educational certificates, and employment records to obtain US visas.

“The agents are suspected of submitting fraudulent information on US online visa applications, DS-160s and providing fraudulent documents to applicants to cheat the US Embassy in India and the US government in order to obtain US visas based on fraudulent information, misrepresentations, and fraudulent documents,” the FIR read.

“During the period, May to August, 2024, our office (US Embassy) conducted relevant investigations and compiled a comprehensive list of individuals linked to multiple IP addresses, suspected to be associated with visa consultants; document vendors (educational certificates, bank documents and employment certificates); passport delivery addresses; and education consultants,” it read.

During their investigation, the embassy found that several visa agents were charging applicants between Rs one lakh and Rs 15 lakh to arrange fake documents. In one such instance mentioned by the US Embassy, the agent promised to help in the process of an applicant’s visa for Rs 13 lakh.

“On August 20, 2024, an individual identifying himself as Chamkaur Singh applied for a non-immigrant visa at the US Embassy in New Delhi. As part of the visa application process, Singh claimed on his online visa application that he was employed as a front desk operator at a company located in Punjab,” it read.

“However, during the stipulated interview with the US Embassy officials on August 20, 2024, he admitted that he never worked as a front desk operator and stated that a visa agent who worked at an immigration company in Punjab’s Batala, entered incorrect information in his visa application to fill the one-year gap,” the FIR mentioned.

Singh further said that the company allegedly provided fake bank documents in his and his father's name. “Singh stated that he did not have access to or control of this account, and that it was created by the agent only for the purpose of his visa application. He stated that his father had to pay Rs 13 lakh to the agent if the visa was issued,” it added.

He also said the company submitted financial documents to the university in the United States on his behalf, and he did not know whose financial documents were used to seek his admission, the FIR read.

A case under sections 318, 336, and 340 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act has been registered. Further raids are being conducted to track down more individuals involved in the network.

“The US Embassy requests support from Delhi Police and the Government of India to conduct this investigation in the most expeditious manner possible, as cases involving the attempt to procure US travel documents by fraudulent means is a serious security matter that affects both the United States and India,” the FIR read.