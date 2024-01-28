Delhi Police recovers body of ACP's missing son from Haryana canal, prime accused nabbed

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Sunday said that they have recovered the body of the ACP's son, who was allegedly thrown into a canal in Haryana by two men, including a clerk with a lawyer in Tis Hazari court, while returning from a wedding. Officials said that they have also arrested the main accused Vikas Bhardawaj on Sunday.

The case initially began as a missing person complaint filed by ACP Yashpal Chauhan, who reported the disappearance of his son Lakshay, 26, who failed to return home after attending a wedding in Bhiwani in Haryana. The entire incident was unearthed on Friday after Abhishek,19, a resident of Narela, was arrested and questioned, prompting police to add Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code in the FIR which was earlier registered as an abduction case at Samaipur Badli police station.

"Abhishek was nabbed on Friday and on interrogation, it was revealed that on the noon of January 22 (Monday), Bhardawaj, the lawyer's clerk, contacted him and asked him to come with him to attend a marriage function in Bhiwani," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer North, Ravi Kumar Singh said.

Bhardawaj had told Abhishek that Lakshay, who also practises in Tis Hazari Courts, had taken a loan from him and when he asked for his money back, Lakshay misbehaved with him. The duo hatched a plan to eliminate Lakshay, deciding to throw him into Munak Nahar in Haryana.

"They started on the Monday afternoon from Mukarba Chowk where Lakshay met him in a car. Abhishek sat inside the car with Lakshay and later Bhardawaj also joined them," the DCP said. The crime unfolded during the return journey. "By late night, they reached the marriage function in Bhiwani and left after 12 a.m.," said the DCP.

Stopping at Panipat, the trio got out of the car for relieve themselves. "Seizing the opportunity, Abhishek and Bhardawaj allegedly pushed Lakshay into the canal and fled the scene in Lakshay's car. Bhardawaj later dropped Abhishek off in Narela before making his escape. "Police had subsequently added sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code in the FIR, based on the evidence gathered so far,” said the DCP.

The DCP further said that following the arrest of Abhishek, his three days police custody remand was taken. “Today the main accused Bhardawaj was arrested and the Ecosport car, used in crime, was also recovered. The body of the deceased was recovered from the canal in Haryana near Samalkha," he added.