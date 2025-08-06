Delhi Police Nab Man Who Snatched Congress MP's Gold Chain

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested the accused involved in the chain-snatching of Tamil Nadu Congress MP R Sudha in the Chanakyapuri area.

The Anti Auto Theft Squad (AATS) has recovered a gold chain weighing 30.90 grams (snatched from the complainant), two stolen scooters and four mobile phones from the possession of the accused. Acting on the complaint, the police conducted a detailed analysis of CCTV footage from the place of the incident, gathered information with the help of local intelligence and also resorted to technical surveillance to track the movement and identity of the accused.

After a thorough investigation, the accused was identified as Sohan Rawat alias Sonu (24), a resident of Okhla Industrial Area, and apprehended subsequently, police said. "Sonu is a highly notorious and habitual offender with 26 previous involvements across various police stations of Delhi," the police said, adding that he had recently been released from jail on June 27.

In a post on X, Delhi Police said, "The case of snatching of chain of Hon'ble Member of Parliament has been solved. The accused has been arrested and the chain has been recovered. More details shall be shared in due course."

"The accused has been previously involved in multiple cases registered under IPC sections 356, 379, 392, 411, 34 as well as Arms Act and BNS provisions across the jurisdictions of Amar Colony, Sunlight Colony, RK Puram, Lajpat Nagar, Inder Puri, Kalkaji, Hauz Khas, Mandawli, Fatehpur Beri, Defence Colony, Ambedkar Nagar, Naraina, Saket, and others," the police said.

"The accused is currently under further interrogation for ascertaining his involvement in other recent incidents of snatching and vehicle theft," the authorities said.

The incident occurred on August 4 while the Mayiladuthurai MP was out for a walk near Gates 3 and 4 of the Polish Embassy, accompanied by Rajya Sabha member Rajathi. According to her complaint, a man wearing a helmet approached them on a scooter from the opposite direction and snatched her gold chain before fleeing. The area is known for housing multiple foreign embassies and VIP residences, raising serious security concerns.