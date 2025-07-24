Delhi Police Nab Babbar Khalsa Associate Linked To Batala Grenade Attack From Indore

New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a 22-year-old man from Indore. He is associated with the banned terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and linked to the April 7 grenade attack at Qila Lal Singh Police Station in Batala in Punjab, an officer said on Wednesday.

"The accused, Akashdeep Singh alias Bazz, a resident of Amritsar, was apprehended from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, on July 22," Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell) Amit Kaushik said.

Akashdeep was booked earlier under the Arms Act by the Special Cell, he said, adding, "We are investigating his role in the attack."

Akashdeep constantly evaded police as he fled from Gujarat during a raid by the special team and fled to Indore. He worked as a crane driver there. When the Special Team raided the Hiranagar area of Indore, he was operating a crane at an under-construction building. He was arrested with the help of the Hiranagar police and brought to Delhi.

"Akashdeep was working as a crane operator at a construction site in Indore during his arrest following a tip-off about his activities. He is associated with the banned terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International, and confessed to his involvement in the grenade attack in Batala, which was later claimed by BKI-linked individuals on social media," Kaushik said.

Police kept a close tab on his movement across Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh before swooping in on him in Indore, he added.

After the grenade attack, leading to panic in the region, a threatening post was circulated on social media by some people, identified as Happy Pachiya, Mannu Agwan and Gopi Nawanshahria — all allegedly affiliated with BKI — claiming responsibility.

"During questioning, Akashdeep revealed that he was in contact with a foreign-based handler operating for BKI. The duo communicated via social media platforms, and Akashdeep was receiving instructions to carry out criminal and terror-related activities in Punjab and Delhi," the DSP said.