Delhi Police Nab Another BKI Operative Accused In Punjab Grenade Attack

New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Saturday arrested Karanbir alias Karan, a terrorist from Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), from Gurdaspur in Punjab in connection with the grenade attack on Qila Lal Singh police station in Batala district in April.

Karan is the second accused arrested by the personnel of the Special Cell. Earlier Delhi Police had arrested Akashdeep Singh alias Baaz, also of BKI, from Indore on July 22 in the case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Special Cell Amit Kaushik said that Karan was arrested on July 26 and he was an active member of the banned BKI.

The DCP claimed that it was during Akashdeep's interrogation that Karan’s name had surfaced. He said during Karan's questioning he admitted to his involvement in the grenade attack and also disclosed that the attack on the police station was planned by a handler sitting abroad who used to give instructions through social media Apps. Karan has reportedly admitted that he was in contact with a BKI module operating from Pakistan.

It was found that he had moved out of his home and used to talk to the BKI members or his other associates on a gaming App making it difficult for the police to trace the accused.