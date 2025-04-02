Delhi Police Make Third Arrest In Vivek Vihar Murder Case

New Delhi: After arresting the landlord and his accomplice in the sensational murder case of Vivek Vihar in the Shahdara district of Delhi, where the body of a woman was found in a bag inside the bed box in a rented flat of Satyam Enclave, the police have arrested the deceased's husband, Ashish Kumar, on Tuesday night.

According to police, Ashish and Abhay Kumar were in a homosexual relationship with the landlord, Vivekanand Mishra, which the deceased, Anju, used to protest against. Perturbed by this, the trio, in connivance, decided to kill her.

"On Friday evening, information was received about an odour from a DDA flat of Satyam Enclave. Following this, a team from Vivek Vihar police station reached the spot. After a thorough observation, they spotted blood coming out of the main door, which prompted them to break in. After entering the house, they discovered a woman's body wrapped in a blanket inside a trolley bag in the bed box," DCP Prashant Gautam said.

Gautam further said that, from a thorough study of the CCTV footage, the forensic team identified the deceased as Anju, a resident of Punjab's Ludhiana. She was married to Ashish Kumar of Bihar and was living in Delhi with her husband.

The DCP said Mishra was taken into custody for questioning. "Initially, he tried his level best to mislead the police. But finally he broke down and confessed to the murder in connivance with Abhay and Ashish. After his revelation, the police arrested him and Abhay. But Ashish was constantly evading arrest. Finally, he was arrested on Tuesday night," he added.

"Mishra Ashish and Abhay were in a homosexual relationship, which the deceased opposed. A few months ago, Anju left Ashish's house and went to her maternal home in Ludhiana. But Ashish persuaded her to come back to Delhi. After the return, Anju once again started opposing Ahish's homosexual relationship vehemently, which led to her death."