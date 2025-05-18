ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Police Get Ultra-Modern Safety Gear

A light bulletproof jacket named 'Abhedya' has been developed for the police personnel by the DRDO in collaboration with IIT Delhi to provide further protection.

Representative Image.
Representative Image. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 18, 2025 at 8:04 PM IST

New Delhi: The personnel of the Delhi Police are being equipped with modern protective gear, given the rising crime and terror threat.

Sources said the latest safety equipment being provided to the personnel includes bulletproof jackets, helmets, transparent safety shields and special connectors to ensure their safety at multiple levels. This safety gear follows the international safety standards and has been tested by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Police Research and Development Bureau.

Sources further said a light bulletproof jacket named 'Abhedya' has been developed for the personnel by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi. It provides a 360-degree security and has been successfully tested under different conditions. It is modular and its various parts can be attached according to the safety needs. It also protects from snipers and is lighter than the ones used by military personnel.

The jacket has been designed using an energy dissipation technique that helps in protection from bullets and can be reused. It is particularly useful for operations where the personnel have to face repeated fire assaults.

A senior Police official said the latest safety gear comes as a big relief. "Earlier, we had limited resources, but now we are well-equipped to deal with any eventuality. The new safety measures will not only improve our efficiency but will also boost the confidence of the force."

