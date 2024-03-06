Delhi Police File FIR over 'Objectionable' Posters against Prime Minister

New Delhi: Delhi Police said they have registered a First Information Report on a complaint against posters that made disparaging comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his family.

The complaint was filed by the New Delhi Municipal Council. Police said they received a complaint that some unknown miscreants had put up the posters within the ambit of Tughlaqabad Police Station.

The posters surfaced days after RJD Chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav made objectionable comments against PM Modi. Countering the opposition formed to take on the BJP in Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi said on Tuesday that the ideology of the INDI Alliance is family first, while Modi's ideology is nation first.

"We are helping women so that our sisters can become 'Lakhpati Didi'. I am working to make three crore Lakhpati Didis across the country. But the corrupt people of INDI Alliance are not liking this. These people have nothing in response to our resolutions, achievements and policies. That is why the people of INDI Alliance have now increased their attacks on Modi. They are saying that Modi does not have a family, hence Modi has to be removed. These family members say that it is a fight of ideologies. The ideology of INDI Alliance is family first while Modi's ideology is nation first. These people live only for their families and Modi lives for every family of India. Modi is engaged in creating a better future for every citizen of the country," he said.

Lalu Yadav, while addressing the party's 'Jan Vishwas Maha Rally' in Patna on March 3 had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi just spreads hatred in the name of religion. "These days he is talking about dynastic politics. You (PM Modi) don't have a family. You are not even a Hindu. When your mother died, every Hindu, as per tradition, shaved his beard and head. Why did you not shave? You only spread hatred in society," RJD Chief Lalu Yadav said.

Since that attack members of the BJP and several others changed their social media profiles adding 'Modi Ka Parrivar' to the same.