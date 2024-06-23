Delhi Police Detain Minor Boy from Uttarakhand for Sending Hoax Email Bomb Threat to Delhi-Dubai Flight

Pithoragarh/Delhi : The Delhi Police has traced the sender of the hoax mail on 17 June about a bomb in a flight going from Delhi to Dubai. In this case, the police detained a minor student of class 9 from Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. The child told the police that he had sent this mail just as a practical joke.

During the interrogation by the Delhi Police, the minor studying in class 9th said that recently he had read somewhere on social media that a child had sent false information about a bomb. After that, the detained minor also planned to do the same trick. The child created a fake email ID. After that, he did research on the internet, prepared a bomb threat message and sent it to the Delhi Airport Authority. Later, he deleted the threatening email ID. So that no one would know anything. The police were stunned by this revelation made during the investigation.

SP Pithoragarh Rekha Yadav said that the Delhi Police had registered a case in this matter. The Delhi Police reached Pithoragarh as part of the investigation. Then they informed the local police station and took the child with them. They questioned the child and got details on why he sent the hoax email.

After counselling the child, the police handed him over to his parents.