Delhi Police Creates Green Corridor to Transfer Organ from Airport to Dwarka Hospital

By PTI

Published : 49 minutes ago

The Delhi Traffic police on Wednesday created a green corridor to transport a liver to a hospital in Dwarka, that arrived at the airport from Chandigarh.

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police created a 16-kilometre green corridor for the transportation of a liver, that arrived at the airport here from Chandigarh, to a hospital in Dwarka, officials said on Wednesday.

The organ was brought to the IGI airport from Chandigarh around 1.30 pm on Tuesday and was taken to Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital in Dwarka through the corridor in 18 minutes, a senior police officer said. Thirty-five traffic personnel were deployed so for smooth and fast movement of the ambulance carrying the organ through the green corridor, the officer said.

According to the police, the hospital had told them that since the organ would require delicate handling, it would be transported in a sealed box of around 15 kg in weight. The hospital had requested the police to ensure that the organ was not exposed to X-rays. A police officer said they have provided eight green corridors so far this year and 24 such passages last year.

