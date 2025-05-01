ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Police Chargesheets AAP Ex-MLA Naresh Balyan In MCOCA Case

The supplementary chargesheet was filed against four accused persons namely Sahil alias Poli, Vijay alias Kalu, Jyoti Prakash alias Baba and Balyan.

Representational Image (Getty Images)
By PTI

Published : May 1, 2025 at 4:43 PM IST

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday chargesheeted former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in a Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) case. Special judge Kaveri Baweja, before him the final report was filed, posted the matter for consideration on Friday.

The supplementary chargesheet was filed against four accused persons namely Sahil alias Poli, Vijay alias Kalu, Jyoti Prakash alias Baba and Balyan.

All these accused persons were arrested in the MCOCA case related to investigation against organised crime syndicate allegedly run by gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu.

Balyan was arrested in the case on December 4 last year whereas a court granted him bail in an extortion case.

