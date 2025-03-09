Delhi Police Busts International Mobile Smuggling Racket, Arrests Key Accused

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch team has busted an international racket that sends stolen mobiles from Delhi-NCR to Bangladesh and Nepal. Crime Branch arrested a smuggler involved in the gang and recovered 48 expensive mobiles from him. The price of which is said to be Rs 20 lakhs in the international market. Members of this gang steal mobiles by targeting metro stations, buses and crowded markets of Delhi-NCR.

Crime Branch DCP Aditya Gautam said that the accused has been identified as Abdus, a resident of West Bengal. Investigation revealed that many people are working for this syndicate, who smuggle mobiles and send them to neighbouring countries Bangladesh and Nepal. Crime Branch's Cyber Cell was deployed to catch this gang. At present, the police have arrested Abdus from the Kotwali area.

Investigation revealed that this gang buys mobiles from thieves and snatchers active in Delhi-NCR for Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 per device. After this, the smugglers collect the mobiles and take them to West Bengal. The software of the mobile phone is changed in West Bengal. Later, the mobile is illegally sent across the border. In Bangladesh, it is sold for Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per device.

During interrogation, the 24-year-old accused admitted that financial struggles led him to illegal activities. Initially involved in the scrap trade of mobile phone parts, he later connected with Sameer and Salim, key figures in the stolen mobile trade. Seeing an opportunity for profit, he began purchasing stolen phones at low rates. Abdus confessed to smuggling over 800 stolen mobiles from Delhi to West Bengal over the past 18 months.

The Cyber Cell is now working to identify the gang’s other members, including Sameer and Salim, and their network across Delhi, West Bengal, and Bangladesh. Investigations are also underway to trace smuggling routes and dismantle the entire syndicate.

