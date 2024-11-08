ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Police Bust Fake Ghee Manufacturing Gang, 5 Held

An official of Amul company says that adulterated ghee was being manufactured in the name of their brand.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

New Delhi: Delhi Police’s Crime Branch (CB) has busted a fake ghee manufacturing gang in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) and arrested five people for producing and selling “fake and adulterated ghee” under popular brands like Amul.

Following a tipoff about the sale and supply of fake Amul Ghee and other similar food products in the Delhi NCR region, a team of Anti-Gang Squad (AGS) raided several places in Modinagar and Mathura, UP, and Jind, Haryana.

During the operations, many items were seized that were fake and not manufactured by real companies. Officials of Amul and Eno also confirmed the development after the police brought them to identify their products.

The accused, identified as Hrithik Khandelwal, Sanjay Bansal, Rohit Agarwal, Krishan Goyal, and Ashwani alias Ashu, have been involved in the illegal business for several years, police said. Some of them had previous experience in marketing and sales.

According to officials, one of the accused, Khandelwal (24), started procuring fake products from Delhi after getting inspiration from social media, while Sanjay Bansal (48), has been involved in the business since 2011.

Similarly, Agarwal (44), Goyal (32) and Ashwani (32) have been supplying adulterated and fake products in Delhi and other places for many years, using their cars and other means.

ACP Naresh Kumar said the police team led by Inspector Pawan Kumar analysed the call detail records (CDRs) and tracked the whereabouts of the suspects involved in these criminal activities.

