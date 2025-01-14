ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Police Book CM Atishi For MCC 'Violation', Later Name PWD Official

A probe by a returning officer found that an executive engineer requisitioned the vehicle and made it available for Atishi, recommending strict action against him.

AAP covenor Arvind Kejriwal, CM Atishi, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and MP Sanjay Singh come out of the Election Commission office in New Delhi on Monday
AAP covenor Arvind Kejriwal, CM Atishi, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and MP Sanjay Singh come out of the Election Commission office in New Delhi on Monday (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 14, 2025, 2:47 PM IST

New Delhi: Ahed of the assembly polls, an FIR was lodged by Delhi Police on Tuesday against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and using a government vehicle for political purposes but it was later changed to name a PWD official.

A complaint was initially filed in the Govindpuri Police Station by the returning officer against Atishi, alleging the use of a government vehicle for political purposes on January 7. Following a detailed investigation, the police registered an FIR against a PWD official for using a government vehicle for election campaigning.

In her response, Atishi slammed the Election Commission's inaction regarding the alleged violation by BJP leader Parvesh Verma, saying, "The whole country saw how Parvesh Verma was distributing Rs 1,100... Later, he himself tweeted about holding a health camp and distributing specs, followed by handing out bedsheets with his name on them. Yet, the Election Commission hasn't taken any action. The question is, whose side is the police on? Is there pressure on the EC officials?"

Atishi, who filed her nomination from the Kalkaji assembly constituency, emphasised the need for the central poll body to ensure free and fair elections, as promised.

Taking to X, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal wrote, "Their leaders openly distribute money, sarees, blankets, gold chains etc., get fake votes made, yet not even an FIR is registered. But an FIR is immediately registered against Chief Minister Atishi ji. Aam Aadmi Party is fighting against the entire system. This rotten system has to be changed and cleaned together with the people. Both BJP and Congress are part of the same rotten system."

The recent development has heated the political atmosphere of the national capital as both AAP and BJP are not leaving an inch of space to the other.

Also Read:

  1. AAP Accuses BJP's Pravesh Verma Of MCC Violation, EC Orders Delhi Police To Take Action
  2. BJP Distributing Money, Gold Chains To Buy Votes Ahead Of Delhi Polls: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Ahed of the assembly polls, an FIR was lodged by Delhi Police on Tuesday against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and using a government vehicle for political purposes but it was later changed to name a PWD official.

A complaint was initially filed in the Govindpuri Police Station by the returning officer against Atishi, alleging the use of a government vehicle for political purposes on January 7. Following a detailed investigation, the police registered an FIR against a PWD official for using a government vehicle for election campaigning.

In her response, Atishi slammed the Election Commission's inaction regarding the alleged violation by BJP leader Parvesh Verma, saying, "The whole country saw how Parvesh Verma was distributing Rs 1,100... Later, he himself tweeted about holding a health camp and distributing specs, followed by handing out bedsheets with his name on them. Yet, the Election Commission hasn't taken any action. The question is, whose side is the police on? Is there pressure on the EC officials?"

Atishi, who filed her nomination from the Kalkaji assembly constituency, emphasised the need for the central poll body to ensure free and fair elections, as promised.

Taking to X, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal wrote, "Their leaders openly distribute money, sarees, blankets, gold chains etc., get fake votes made, yet not even an FIR is registered. But an FIR is immediately registered against Chief Minister Atishi ji. Aam Aadmi Party is fighting against the entire system. This rotten system has to be changed and cleaned together with the people. Both BJP and Congress are part of the same rotten system."

The recent development has heated the political atmosphere of the national capital as both AAP and BJP are not leaving an inch of space to the other.

Also Read:

  1. AAP Accuses BJP's Pravesh Verma Of MCC Violation, EC Orders Delhi Police To Take Action
  2. BJP Distributing Money, Gold Chains To Buy Votes Ahead Of Delhi Polls: Kejriwal

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ATISHIARVIND KEJRIWALAAPBJPDELHI ASSEMBLT ELECTIONS 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.