Delhi Police Book CM Atishi For MCC 'Violation', Later Name PWD Official

New Delhi: Ahed of the assembly polls, an FIR was lodged by Delhi Police on Tuesday against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and using a government vehicle for political purposes but it was later changed to name a PWD official.

A complaint was initially filed in the Govindpuri Police Station by the returning officer against Atishi, alleging the use of a government vehicle for political purposes on January 7. Following a detailed investigation, the police registered an FIR against a PWD official for using a government vehicle for election campaigning.

In her response, Atishi slammed the Election Commission's inaction regarding the alleged violation by BJP leader Parvesh Verma, saying, "The whole country saw how Parvesh Verma was distributing Rs 1,100... Later, he himself tweeted about holding a health camp and distributing specs, followed by handing out bedsheets with his name on them. Yet, the Election Commission hasn't taken any action. The question is, whose side is the police on? Is there pressure on the EC officials?"

Atishi, who filed her nomination from the Kalkaji assembly constituency, emphasised the need for the central poll body to ensure free and fair elections, as promised.

Taking to X, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal wrote, "Their leaders openly distribute money, sarees, blankets, gold chains etc., get fake votes made, yet not even an FIR is registered. But an FIR is immediately registered against Chief Minister Atishi ji. Aam Aadmi Party is fighting against the entire system. This rotten system has to be changed and cleaned together with the people. Both BJP and Congress are part of the same rotten system."

The recent development has heated the political atmosphere of the national capital as both AAP and BJP are not leaving an inch of space to the other.